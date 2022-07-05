scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

ED summons SP leader Azam Khan’s wife, son for questioning in PMLA case

Azam Khan has been grilled by the agency in the case when he was lodged in Sitapur jail. He is out on bail at present.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 5, 2022 2:51:13 pm
azam khan, ed summon, ed news, samajwadi party, up news, delhi news, delhi news todayAzam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan, MLA from the Swar assembly seat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, and wife Tazeen Fatma have been asked to depose separately before the ED's regional office in Lucknow this week. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the wife and son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for questioning in a money laundering case being probed against him, officials said.

Khan, 73, is also a SP MLA from Rampur seat.

His son Abdullah Azam Khan, MLA from the Swar assembly seat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, and wife Tazeen Fatma have been asked to depose separately before the ED’s regional office in Lucknow this week. The agency wants to record their statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case being probed against Azam Khan, they said.

Azam Khan has been grilled by the agency in the case when he was lodged in Sitapur jail. He is out on bail at present.

Best of Express Premium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...Premium
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...Premium
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...
More Premium Stories >>

He was released from jail in May after 27 months following the Supreme Court granting him interim bail in an alleged forgery case.

The agency has initiated probe against Khan in 2019 after taking cognisance of at least 26 FIRs filed by the state police against him including allegations that a university run by him in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh has been raised over a land that has been grabbed from a ‘enemy property’.

Khan is the chairman of the Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Trust which runs the three branches of the Rampur Public School.

More from Delhi

He has earlier served as the urban development minister in the SP government headed by chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement