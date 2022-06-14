scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

ED summons Rahul Gandhi for 3rd time on Wednesday in National Herald case

Gandhi was quizzed by the agency at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi today and the session is expected to end shortly.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 14, 2022 9:47:41 pm
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at AICC office premises, after the former was summoned for questioning in the National Herald case in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the National Herald money-laundering case, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi was quizzed by the agency at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi today and the session is expected to end shortly.

Also Read |Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard

Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters around 11:05 am, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

After a session of about four hours, Gandhi had taken a break for about an hour at around 3:30 pm and went home. He then rejoined the questioning around 4:30 pm.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
More Premium Stories >>

The Congress leader had spent over 10 hours at the ED office on Monday, where he was questioned and his statement was recorded.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Congress leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K C Venugopal, and members were detained by the Delhi Police for illegal assembly and violating police orders on Tuesday.

They were holding a ‘Satyagraha’ march to support senior leader Rahul Gandhi as he was heading towards the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning.

More from Delhi

 

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement