ED summons Rahul Gandhi for 3rd time on Wednesday in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the National Herald money-laundering case, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi was quizzed by the agency at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi today and the session is expected to end shortly.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters around 11:05 am, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

After a session of about four hours, Gandhi had taken a break for about an hour at around 3:30 pm and went home. He then rejoined the questioning around 4:30 pm.

The Congress leader had spent over 10 hours at the ED office on Monday, where he was questioned and his statement was recorded.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Congress leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K C Venugopal, and members were detained by the Delhi Police for illegal assembly and violating police orders on Tuesday.

They were holding a ‘Satyagraha’ march to support senior leader Rahul Gandhi as he was heading towards the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning.