ED summons Rahul Gandhi for 4th time on Friday in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the fourth time on Friday for questioning in connection with its probe into the National Herald money laundering case, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi was Wednesday questioned by the federal agency for the third straight day at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi. The agency is seeking answers about his “personal role” in taking decisions with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.

Meanwhile, he has left the ED office after over eight hours of questioning by the agency.

Rahul Gandhi had left the ED office after over 11 hours of questioning on the second day of appearance late Tuesday night. The Congress leader had spent over 10 hours at the ED office on Monday as well.

Meanwhile, amid the Congress’ protest against the BJP and Enforcement Directorate for “implicating” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case, senior Congress leaders Wednesday alleged that the Delhi Police forcibly entered the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi and thrashed the party workers.

A group of policemen allegedly broke into the office and manhandled workers on the third day of their protest, . Several Congress members alleged they were not allowed to reach the office and participate in the protest. In the past two days, the Delhi Police detained over 250-450 Congress leaders and workers for illegal assembly and violating police orders. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area.