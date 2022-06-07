scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
ED seizes Rs 2.85 cr cash, gold coins after raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Jain was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he is in ED custody till June 9.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 7, 2022 5:14:08 pm
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (Express file photo)

“Unexplained” cash of Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins were seized after raids were conducted at the premises of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates as part of a money laundering probe against him, the ED said Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said those raided on Monday were “either directly or indirectly assisted” the minister in the process of money laundering.

The cash and coins were “unexplained” and were kept in a “secret” place, it said in a statement.

Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he is in ED custody till June 9.

The ED had conducted searches at about 7 premises, including that of a jeweller, in Delhi and some neighbouring locations on Monday.

Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government, is being probed by the federal agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

