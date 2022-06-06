ED searches arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s residence in Hawala case

A week after arresting Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday conducted a raid at his residence in North Delhi’s Civil Lines, said sources. According to the sources, a team of seven officials, including a woman staff, reached his residence at around 7.30 am.

The case is based on the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the CBI against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act where he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Last month, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to these companies and a fifth one—Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, and JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd. Apart from this, properties belonging to Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain have been attached in the case arising out of a case of disproportionate assets.

“Investigation by the ED revealed that during the period 2015-16, when Sh. Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route. These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi,” said the ED in a statement then.

The ED had only recently summoned Satyendar Jain for questioning in the case. Before this, it had questioned him in 2018.

The CBI complaint had said Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. It had registered a case against Satyendar Jain, his wife, and four others on charges of corruption. The CBI has also questioned him in the case earlier.

The CBI had said that Rs 4.63 crore was allegedly received through Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo-Metal Impex Pvt Limited in 2015-16. They had said Satyendar Jain and his wife were allegedly holders of one-third of the shares in these companies during the period.

The CBI has alleged that Jain had control over these companies either as a director or by holding one-third of the shares of these companies in his name or in the names of his family members or others.