Monday, June 13, 2022
ED summons Rahul Gandhi: Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Surjewala, Rawat detained after protest march

Congress workers and leaders were also detained earlier in the day, with the police denying permission for the party’s protest march to the ED office on Monday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 13, 2022 2:23:39 pm
Among those taken away were Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Jairam Ramesh, and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. (Express Photo)

Several senior Congress leaders were taken away in police buses on Monday after they marched from Akbar Road to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before the central agency for questioning in a money laundering case.

Among those taken away were Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Jairam Ramesh, and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. While Congress leader P Chidambaram was also among the protesters near the ED office, he later left in a car. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present close to the barricades near the office.

Follow Delhi Live |liveRahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in National Herald case

Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. MLAs and MPs from various states had converged in Delhi for the march from the AICC headquarters to the ED office.

The march began from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Akbar Road. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi accompanied the workers till a barricade on Motilal Nehru Marg from where they left for the ED office in a car.

Must Read |Ahead of Congress rally, traffic movement curbed across Delhi

The protesters marched ahead to the ED office on Janpath Road, where they encountered another set of police barricades near the office. Amid heavy deployment of the Delhi Police, CRPF and the Rapid Action Force, the agitators were taken away in police buses after they sat down in protest before the barricades for some time. Protesters were cleared from the area, while the security deployment remained.

Congress workers and leaders were also detained earlier in the day, with police having said that permission cannot be granted for the party’s protest march. Sloganeering of “Rahul Gandhi zindabad” and placards reading “Satyamev Jayate” were part of the Congress workers’ protest.

