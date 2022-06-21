ED questions Rahul Gandhi for fifth day in National Herald money laundering case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the fifth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Gandhi, 52, arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi at 11.15 AM along with his security escort.

A strong contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency’s office even as Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the area.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent about 42 hours at the ED office over the last four sittings with the investigators, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He was questioned for three consecutive days last week, and after Monday’s questioning, he was asked to rejoin the session and complete the recording of his statement.

Gandhi left the agency office after midnight on Monday.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The ED is understood to be asking Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper’s publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

She was discharged from a private hospital on Monday where she was admitted for Covid-related issues and has now been advised rest.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.