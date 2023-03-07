ED questions Manish Sisodia inside Tihar jail

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday began questioning Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inside the Tihar jail in connection with the money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped liquor policy.

At the same time, the Central Bureau of Investigation is questioning Sisodia’s personal assistant Devendra Sharma at its headquarters.

Over seven months ago, on July 8 2022, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to the Lieutenant-Governor’s Office, alleging procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy and claiming that post-tender benefits were extended to the licensees. L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena wrote the same month to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs recommending a CBI inquiry.

On August 17, the CBI filed an FIR in the case, and two days later, raided 21 locations in Delhi, including Sisodia’s house. After some days, on the basis of CBI’s FIR, the ED also lodged an FIR.

Sisodia is among 15 booked in the CBI FIR – the others being three excise department officials and several vendors and distributors. The FIR states: “Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM; Arava Gopi Krishna, then Commissioner (Excise); Anand Tiwari, then Deputy Commissioner (Excise); and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post tender.”

Last month, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet over alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case and claimed that the policy was created by top leaders of the AAP to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves.

The chargesheet states: “C Arvind, Secretary to Sisodia, in his statement (to the ED), said that the draft Group of Members (GoM) report was given to him in the mid of March, 2021 when he (Arvind) was called by Sisodia to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence where Satyender Jain was also present. The conspiracy of GoM to give wholesale business to private entities and fix 12% margin (to get 6% kickback out from the same) is clear from the statement of C Arvind, wherein he disclosed that there was neither any discussion in the GoM Meetings about giving wholesale to private entities nor fixing 12% profit margin for them.”

It adds: “C Arvind also told the ED also that Vijay Nair and Sisodia used to meet frequently during the period of implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. They both used to conduct these meetings in the Secretariat, in the retiring room of Sisodia which is attached to his chamber. Usually, Sisodia would not spend much time in his retiring room apart from lunch, but whenever Nair would come to meet him, they used to have these meetings in that room. On one occasion, he had gone to Sisodia’s residence to get a file signed, where a meeting was going on which was attended by the Excise officials of Punjab, Raghav Chadha and Nair.”