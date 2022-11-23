ED opposes Shivakumar plea, tells HC no violation of Congress leader’s fundamental rights

Opposing Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar’s petition urging Delhi High Court to restrain the Enforcement Directorate from taking any coercive steps against him, the central agency on Wednesday told the court that there has been no violation of Shivakumar’s fundamental rights at the summoning stage.

Contesting the petition, which also argues that ED’s case (ECIR) lodged in 2020 was based on the same set of facts that had already been investigated by the agency in a previous ECIR of 2018, the agency, in its reply, informed the court that ECIRs against Shivakumar belong to different cases with certain overlapping of facts, which cannot be termed as re-investigation.

A division bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal asked Shivakumar to file his rejoinder to ED’s response within a week and further asked the parties to file their written submissions before the next date of hearing on December 2.

Shivakumar has challenged the ED probe against him in connection with a 2020 money laundering case. He has claimed the ED had already conducted an investigation on allegations of money laundering in a 2018 case.

He has also challenged the constitutional validity of Section 13 of Prevention of Money Laundering (Amendment) Act [PMLA], by virtue of which the Schedule of PMLA was amended and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) was included.

On the Congress leader’s submission that both ECIRs — 2018 and 2020 — are based on similar offences, the ED stated, “The scheduled offences in both cases are different, the quantum of proceeds of crime involved is also different…. The allegation made in the complaint of Income Tax department and FIR of CBI depict different mode of generation of the crime proceeds and that role of different accused persons may come into light. Thus the petitioner cannot claim that he has already been investigated for the same offence.”

The ED has stated that what is barred under Article 20 is that no person shall be prosecuted and punished for the same offence more than once. It has argued that in order for Article 20(2) to get attracted, Shivakumar must show that they have been prosecuted “and” punished for the same offence for which they have been convicted and punished subsequently.

Shivakumar also contended that insertion of Section 13 of PCA in the schedule of PMLA is ultra vires the Constitution, as ingredients of the offence are the same as ingredients required under Section 3 of PMLA. On this, ED submitted that the entire schedule to PMLA, including insertion of PCA, was adjudicated and upheld by the Supreme Court in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary & Ors. v. Union of India & Ors., and thus it is not open for challenge before HC.

The ED claimed that at the stage of summons there has been “no violation of the petitioner’s fundamental rights”. The powers conferred on the Enforcement Officers for the purpose of complete and effective investigation include the power to summon and examine “any person”. The agency also stated that during such a probe, a person summoned is “not an accused”, and “mere recording of ECIR by giving a file number does not make a person an accused”.

Therefore, the agency argued, Shivakumnar’s petition is “highly premature”.