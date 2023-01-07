ED investigation to save Aditi Singh: Sukesh to court

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh, claimed before a Delhi court Thursday that the entire Enforcement Directorate investigation has been done to save Singh who, he alleged, paid a bribe to secure bail.

Sukesh made the arguments through his lawyer, Anant Malik, who addressed arguments on charges in the money laundering case being investigated by the central agency. The arguments were deferred in light of the fact that certain forensic reports were pending.

Anant told Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik at Patiala House court that in this present case, Aditi “did not voluntarily go to the agencies to report any extortion or cheating. It was only after certain banking entries of hers were caught by the ED in an ongoing investigation against former Fortis promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh (that) she approached police”.

Anant told the court that throughout the investigation, Sukesh has maintained that he has not done any extortion or cheating and rather it was the complainant, Aditi, who was allegedly “involved in illegal activities of paying bribes to secure bail and several positive orders were obtained during the relevant time period”.

The defence counsel told the court that the ED’s case is based on a narrative that Sukesh is a known conman, but he has never been convicted in any case.

He argued that the agencies have “carried out a biased investigation and filed the chargesheet to save the complainant, as her (Aditi’s) illegal activities were never investigated”.

“The entire investigation has been done to save Aditi Singh as the original issue of paying bribe money, which is an offence under the IPC, was never investigated either by EOW or ED,” alleged Anant. The court was also told that lavish gifts allegedly given to celebrities are “nowhere linked to the alleged proceeds of crime as the agencies have failed to show any direct link”.

Anant told the court that there was more than what meets the eye as Singh and her family are allegedly involved in several litigations and PMLA cases.

He alleged that “she is involved in the activity of asset stripping so that her assets are safeguarded”. “All the money withdrawn by her from her various accounts and sent abroad is so that she can safeguard it from attachment in PMLA proceedings and other execution proceedings and said Rs 215 crore was never given to Sukesh,” Anant alleged.