Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

ED files charge sheet against Jammu firm in Rs 91 cr loan fraud case

The court of principal sessions judge, Jammu, took cognisance of the charge sheet filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on November 7.

The case pertains to an alleged loan fraud of over Rs 91.5 crore with Bank of India and the money-laundering case stems from four FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the accused. (Representational image)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against the promoters of a Jammu-based business group, Raj Kumar Gupta Group, in a case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud involving over Rs 91 crore.

“Those named in the prosecution complaint include Raj Kumar Gupta, Radhika Mahajan and Rajat Mahajan and Jhelum Industries, Jhelum Infra Projects India Private Limited, I D Sood Ispat Private Limited and New Jammu Flour Mills Private Limited,” an ED spokesperson said.

“The case pertains to an alleged loan fraud of over Rs 91.5 crore with Bank of India and the money-laundering case stems from four FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the accused. The ED probe found that there was alleged commission of fraud, cheating, forgery, diversion and syphoning of funds or loans meant and allotted for business activity to Jhelum Infra Projects Private Limited, I D Sood Ispat Private Limited, New Jammu Flour Mills Private Limited and Jhelum Industries – all firms related to or part of Raj Kumar Gupta Group,” the ED said in the charge sheet.

“The loans were not used for the intended purposes and were defaulted. Gupta had floated numerous companies in the name of his family members and employees to divert and syphon off loans obtained by the above-mentioned entities,” the ED said. The agency had earlier attached assets worth Rs 20.21 crore in the case.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 07:54:45 am
