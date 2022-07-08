ED attempting to disrupt its business, Vivo tells Delhi High Court

Challenging the freezing of its various bank accounts by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo on Friday told the Delhi High Court in a petition that the central agency has undertaken a “roving and fishing enquiry” against it and continues to make “various attempts to disrupt” its business.

Stating that the accounts were being used by the company for day-to-day functioning, including payment of salaries and statutory dues, VIVO Mobile India Private Limited on Friday morning made a mentioning before the Chief Justice for urgent hearing of the case. The mentioning was allowed and the case has been listed for hearing before the bench of Justice Yashwant Varma.

“Our functionality is affected. We have to pay tax. We have to pay TDS. We have to pay excise duties. There are 9,000 employees. There is an urgency. There is a liability that is growing every day,” said senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, while seeking urgent hearing of the case.

Vivo, in the petition, said that it has made a representation to the ED stating that “monthly payments of around Rs 2,826 crore have to be made towards statutory dues, salaries, rent, monies for daily business operations. Due to the freezing of the bank accounts, the petitioner will be unable to honour its aforesaid obligations not only towards various statutory authorities, but also towards its employees and customers”.

The ED on Thursday said that 48 locations across the country belonging to Vivo Mobiles India Private Limited and its 23 associated companies were searched on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering probe. The search at Vivo’s factory in Greater Noida continued on Thursday till late hours. Ten Vivo bank accounts were ordered to be ‘debit freezed’ by the ED on July 5.

Vivo has told the court that the circulation of the news about the ED searches has maligned its image among its suppliers and customers, “leading to reputational and financial loss, and irreparable damage to the years of goodwill developed” by it. It has created an atmosphere of extreme suspicion and apprehension against the company, Vivo said.

“The freezing of the bank accounts will not only impede the existing/prospective business operations of the petitioner conducted through the bank accounts but will bear an adverse effect on the petitioner’s operations across the globe,” Vivo said in its petition.

Vivo also said that ED has directed freezing of the bank accounts in entirety, without identifying or quantifying the amount that purportedly are proceeds of crime or are otherwise involved in money laundering. The same is a prerequisite for exercise of power under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, it has contended.