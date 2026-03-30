ED moves Delhi HC against acquittal of AAP’s Kejriwal in January over skipping summons

On January 22, a Delhi trial court had acquitted Kejriwal of the charge of disobeying a public servant’s order for skipping six ED summons. (File image)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the acquittal of AAP convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a trial court in January for skipping summons by the agency during the probe into the alleged liquor policy scam.

The ED had filed two criminal cases against Kejriwal – in February and March 2024 – under IPC Section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant). Provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provide ED with powers of launching criminal proceedings under IPC Section 174 for intentionally disobeying summons.

ED has now filed two petitions against Kejriwal’s acquittal, in relation to the two criminal cases it had registered, for skipping the summons. The cases are due to be heard on Wednesday by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.