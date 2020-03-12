ED books Tahir Hussain & PFI, links ‘laundering of money’ to riot funding

Tahir Hussain was arrested for his alleged role in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. (ANI) Tahir Hussain was arrested for his alleged role in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. (ANI)

THE Enforcement Directorate has booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI) and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the recent communal riots in Northeast Delhi.

A criminal case has been filed against Hussain, who is facing charges of killing an Intelligence Bureau officer during the riots, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This will be the second PMLA case against the PFI, after the first one for allegedly fuelling protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in various parts of the country. There was no immediate comment from the PFI.

Hussain is currently in Delhi Police’s custody, and the ED is expected to seek his custody to question him in the case.

A councilor from Ward No. 59 under the Mustafabad Assembly seat, he was suspended by the AAP after he was named in connection with IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder. His brother and associates were subsequently arrested in the case. Hussain has said he had been falsely implicated.

Officials said a clutch of FIRs had been filed by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch to probe the alleged money laundering and routing of illegal funds by Hussain, the PFI and others to “sponsor” the communal riots, which claimed 53 lives and injured over 200, and they had taken cognisance of the same.

On Monday, a 32-year-old PFI member, Mohd Danish, was arrested by the Special Cell and was produced before a Delhi court which sent him to four-days’ police custody.

The FIR was registered under sections of rioting and criminal conspiracy. A resident of East Delhi’s Trilokpuri, Danish is pursuing law from a Ghaziabad university and runs a mobile repair shop with his brother.

His family claimed that he was picked up on fabricated charges and that he was home in Trilokpuri when violence broke out in Northeast Delhi.

Earlier, the ED had begun a probe against the PFI for allegedly routing about Rs 120 crore to fuel anti-CAA riots in the country.

About half-a-dozen of its office-bearers have been questioned. The PFI has denied the allegations, saying its financial transactions were transparent.

Hussain was arrested last week and three FIRs, including one of murder, was registered against him last week.

Hussain had told The Indian Express that on February 24, his house was surrounded by a mob and that some men forcibly climbed to his terrace. “I called the police and they got me out of there. There was a police presence outside our house till 4 pm on February 25 but then it was removed… I don’t know why,” he had said. Police denied rescuing Hussain. After he was arrested, a Delhi court sent Hussain to seven-days’ police custody.

