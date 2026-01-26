ED attaches assets worth Rs 1,986 crore from Ludhiana, Jaipur in PACL scam; total value of seizures nears Rs 7,600 crore

PACL allegedly lured investors with the promise of plots and high returns under fake real estate schemes, without being registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company, in violation of the RBI Act. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 37 immovable properties valued at Rs 1,986.48 crore in Ludhiana and Jaipur as part of its money laundering probe into the alleged massive fraud related to Pearls Agro-Tech Corporation Limited (PACL), an agency spokesperson said Monday.

“The attachment, made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targets assets linked to a collective investment scheme that allegedly swindled over Rs 60,000 crore from lakhs of investors nationwide. The scheme, run by M/s PACL Ltd and related entities, promised agricultural land development, but delivered little, leaving around Rs 48,000 crore unpaid,” the spokesperson said.

“With this seizure, the ED’s total attachments in the case – covering movable and immovable assets in India and abroad – now stand at approximately Rs 7,589 crore,” the spokesperson stated.