scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

ED attaches assets worth Rs 110-cr in Karvy stock broking money-laundering case

With the latest order, the total attachment of properties by the ED in this case stands at Rs 2,095 crore.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 2:25:55 pm
The money-laundering case was filed based on FIRs by the Hyderabad Police.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has attached fresh assets worth over Rs 110 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL), its CMD C Parthasarathy and others.

The money-laundering case was filed based on FIRs by the Hyderabad Police on the complaints of lending banks who alleged the Karvy Group had availed large amounts of loans by illegally pledging their clients’ shares worth about Rs 2,800 crore and the said loans have become non performing asset (NPA) after the release of the client’s securities as per the orders of NSE and SEBI.

“In order to safeguard the proceeds of crime from alienation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has identified and attached movable assets totalling Rs 110.70 crore,” the probe agency said in a statement.

With the latest order, the total attachment of properties by the ED in this case stands at Rs 2,095 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...

“KSBL was one of the leading stock brokers in the country with millions of clients. The scam came to light after a limited purpose inspection of KSBL conducted by the NSE in 2019 revealed that KSBL had not revealed a DP Account and credited the funds raised by pledging of client securities to 6 of its own bank accounts (Stock Broker-own Account) instead of the stock broker-client account,” the ED had said earlier.

It arrested Parathasarathy, group CFO G Krishna Hari in January this year as part of the probe. Both are out on bail now.

A “very complex web” of financial transactions, using several shell entities and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), have been executed to conceal the source of these funds to project them as untainted funds, the ED had said.

“Parthasarthy had made arrangement through his group companies to pay financial benefits to his sons Rajat Parthasarthy and Adhiraj Parthasarthy in the garb of salary and reimbursement of household expenses and thus the proceeds of crime were projected as untainted money in the hands of the family members,” the ED alleged.

More from Delhi

It claimed the probe found that V Mahesh, MD of KDMSL (a related company) senior official and key management personnel of the Karvy group, is a close associate of Parthasarthy and he “actively assisted and planned the execution of money laundering operations”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

4

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
'Santhal ka CM' Pankaj Mishra: The all-powerful aide of Hemant Soren now ...
'Santhal ka CM' Pankaj Mishra: The all-powerful aide of Hemant Soren now ...
BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president
BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president
V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign
CWG Day 2 LIVE

Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign

BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president

BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
'Funda', 'mimir', 'pounce': The basics of quizzing explained

'Funda', 'mimir', 'pounce': The basics of quizzing explained

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Must Read

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement