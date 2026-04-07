ED attaches assets worth Rs 39 cr linked to Al-Falah trust, managing trustee

The action stems from an ED probe after three FIRs were lodged by Delhi Police.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties worth around Rs 39.45 crore belonging to the Al-Falah Charitable Trust and its managing trustee, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“The latest attachment targets Siddiqui’s residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Okhla, Delhi; agricultural land in Village Dhauj, Faridabad, near the Al-Falah University campus; demat holdings; bank balances; and fixed deposits linked to Siddiqui and the trust,” a spokesperson for the ED said in a statement.

This action stems from an ED probe after three FIRs were lodged by Delhi Police. “The FIRs alleged that Al-Falah University, run by the trust, misrepresented expired NAAC ‘A’ grade accreditations as valid and falsely claimed UGC Section 12B recognition. The Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre allegedly used “on-paper faculty” and “fake patients” to obtain National Medical Commission (NMC) approvals,” the spokesperson said.