ED attaches Rs 4.8 crore assets belonging to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Tuesday it has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies allegedly linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his relatives. The attachments have been made in connection with a case of money laundering the agency is probing against the minister.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The properties belong to four companies—Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd; Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd; Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd; Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd; and J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd. Apart from this, properties belonging to Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and Indu Jain have been attached in the case arising out of a case of disproportionate assets.

The ED case is based on a 217 FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Investigation by ED revealed that during the period 2015-16, when Sh. Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs. 4.81 Crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata based entry operators through Hawala route. These amounts were utilized for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi,” the ED said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ED had only recently summoned Jain for questioning in the case before questioning him in 2018.

The CBI complaint had said Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. The agency had registered a case against him, his wife and four others on charges of corruption. The CBI has also questioned him in the case earlier.

The agency had said that Rs 4.63 crore was allegedly received through Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo-Metal Impex Pvt Limited in 2015-16. They had said Jain and his wife were allegedly holders of one-third of the shares in these companies during the period.

The CBI has alleged that Jain had control over these companies either in the form of being one of the directors and by holding one-third of shares of these companies in his name or in the names of his family members or others. The probe agency had also claimed that these were shell firms used for parking money in the form of investments in equity shares in connivance with Kolkata-based shell companies.

“This apart, before becoming a public servant, he was allegedly involved in laundering Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies as well as other firms also based in New Delhi,” the CBI had said.

The funds were allegedly used to purchase over 200 bighas of land in Auchandi, Bawana, Karala, and Mohammed Mazvi villages in Delhi between 2010 and 2016, CBI sources had said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had refuted the CBI’s allegations and said that reports of Jain’s involvement in shell companies and benami land deals were “baseless”.