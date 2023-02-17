ED arrests Sukesh in a fresh extortion case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sukesh Chandrashekar in a new case where he is accused of extorting Rs 3.5 crore from the wife of former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik granted nine-days custodial interrogation of the accused. The ED arrested Sukesh and moved an application seeking 14-day police custody through its special public prosecutor Suraj Rathi.

The present case was registered on September 6, 2021, wherein it was alleged that Sukesh had extorted Rs 3.5 crore from Japna M Singh, the wife of former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh, to allegedly secure the safety of her husband who was lodged in jail.

The ED told the court that Sukesh was “deliberately withholding and not divulging the evidence and thus not cooperating in the investigation”. The agency told the court that Sukesh was in “possession of material evidence and information related to the offence of money laundering” and was “jeopardising the investigation” by not divulging crucial evidence in this case.

The agency further told the court that it wanted to “ascertain the end use of proceeds of crime, their beneficial owners, related activities/financial transactions, layering and to unearth the deep-routed conspiracy hatched by him”.

Advocate Anant Malik, the counsel for the accused, submitted that “since the matter has been registered way back in September 2021”, the accused has been called to investigate the money trail, which did not exist, after one year.

Sukesh has also been accused of extorting Rs 217 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh, to allegedly fund an extravagant lifestyle for himself and buy expensive gifts for actors whom he tried to get in touch with.