ED arrests son of Punjab liquor baron and ex-Akali Dal MLA in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Gautam Malhotra, the son of liquor baron and former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotra, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The properties of Deep Malhotra, who owns the liquor manufacturing and distribution company Oasis Group, were raided by the agency in October last year in Punjab.

Gautam, the younger son of Deep Malhotra, is said to manage the markets of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, apart from running the group’s distilleries in Ambala and Indore.

Sources in ED said Gautam had played a major role in cartelisation following the implementation of the new liquor policy in Delhi by the Arvind Kejriwal government. “He was arrested yesterday after questioning as he was not cooperating with the investigations,” an ED official said.

ED has told a court that the liquor policy drafted by the Kejriwal government was blatantly flouted by those who got licenses as manufacturers had cross holdings in distribution companies and the latter had holdings in retail vends. The agency has estimated that bribes to the tune of Rs 100 crore have been paid in the case.

In October 2022, ED conducted raids at four locations in Punjab, including two premises linked to Deep Malhotra, in connection with its money laundering probe into the Delhi government’s excise policy. The raids were conducted at two places in Faridkot and one each in Ludhiana and Mansa in Punjab. The two premises linked to Malhotra were at Faridkot.

When contacted at that time, the office of Deep Malhotra had confirmed that ED raids did take place at a few of their liquor units. His office had said all the documents were in order.

ED registered a case of money laundering in the matter in August last year based on a CBI FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others.

The raids were conducted days after the arrest of Sameer Mahendru, managing director of Indospirit, for his alleged role in irregularities associated with the Delhi liquor policy.

ED recently attached assets worth Rs. 76.54 crore in connection with the case.

The attached assets included residential properties worth Rs. 35 crore in Jor Bagh, New Delhi, owned by Sameer Mahandru and Geetika Mahendru; the residential premise of Rs. 7.68 crore in Magnolias, Gurgaon, owned by Amit Arora; the residential premise of Rs. 1.77 crore in Crescent Bay, Parel, Mumbai, owned by Vijay Nair; assets of Rs. 3.18 crore of “Chica”, “La Roca”, and “Unplugged Courtyard”—all restaurants owned by Dinesh Arora; land parcel worth Rs. 2.25 crore in Vattinagulapalle, Hyderabad, owned by Arun Pillai; 50 vehicles worth Rs. 10.23 crore owned by Indospirit Group and bank balance/fixed deposits/financial instruments worth Rs. 14.39 crore.

All those whose assets have been attached are accused in the case.