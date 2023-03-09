ED arrests Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in the Delhi government’s liquor policy.

Before arresting him, the agency had questioned him inside Tihar jail where he is lodged after he was arrested by the CBI which is probing alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

Reacting to his arrest, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet: “Manish was first arrested by the CBI. CBI did not find any evidence, no money was found in the raid. There is a bail hearing tomorrow. Manish would have been released tomorrow. So today ED arrested him. They have only one aim – to keep Manish inside at all costs. By creating new fake cases everyday. The public is watching. public will answer.”

मनीष को पहले CBI ने गिरफ़्तार किया। CBI को कोई सबूत नहीं मिला, रेड में कोई पैसा नहीं मिला। कल बेल पर सुनवाई है। कल मनीष छूट जाते। तो आज ED ने गिरफ़्तार कर लिया। इनका एक ही मक़सद है – मनीष को हर हालत में अंदर रखना। रोज़ नये फ़र्ज़ी मामले बनाकर। जनता देख रही है। जनता जवाब देगी — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 9, 2023

Following his arrest on February 26, Sisodia resigned from the Delhi Cabinet. The Rouse Avenue Court Monday sent the AAP leader to judicial custody till March 20.

Sisodia has been accused of corruption in the liquor policy that was scrapped after L-G V K Saxena called for a CBI probe. AAP has alleged the CBI is “mentally torturing and harassing” Sisodia to accept “baseless” allegations made against him.

The ED case was registered based on the CBI FIR filed last year. Last month, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet and claimed that the policy was created by top leaders of AAP to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves.

The chargesheet states: “C Arvind, secretary to Sisodia, in his statement (to the ED), said that the draft Group of Members (GoM) report was given to him mid-March, 2021, when he (Arvind) was called by Sisodia to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence where Satyender Jain was also present. The conspiracy of GoM to give wholesale business to private entities and fix 12% margin (to get 6% kickback from the same) is clear from the statement of C Arvind, wherein he disclosed that there was neither any discussion in the GoM meetings about giving wholesale to private entities nor fixing 12% profit margin for them.”

It added: “C Arvind also told the ED also that Vijay Nair (AAP communications in-charge) and Sisodia used to meet frequently during the period of implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. They used to conduct these meetings in the Secretariat, in the retiring room of Sisodia which is attached to his chamber… On one occasion, he had gone to Sisodia’s residence to get a file signed, where a meeting was going on which was attended by excise officials of Punjab, (AAP Punjab MP) Raghav Chadha and Nair.”