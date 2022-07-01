scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

ED arrests 2 in money laundering case against Satyendar Jain

The two have been taken into custody under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 2:45:20 pm
Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the PMLA and is in judicial custody at present. (Representational)

The ED has arrested two businessmen, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, in connection with the money laundering probe against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, officials said on Friday.

The two have been taken into custody under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had raided the two, alleged to be “business associates” of Jain, last month as part of this investigation.

They were placed under arrest following their questioning, officials said.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMCPremium
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMC
More Premium Stories >>

Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the PMLA and is in judicial custody at present.

More from Delhi

Jain is the minister without portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government. PTI NES

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement