Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
ED arrests son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in Delhi excise policy case

Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, was arrested on Friday morning
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in connection with the Delhi excise policy money laundering case, news agency PTI reported. Raghav was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday evening, according to PTI.

He is expected to be produced before a local court, where the federal probe agency will seek his custody.

This is the ED’s ninth arrest in this case, and the third this week.

Earlier this week, the agency had arrested Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, and Rajesh Joshi, the director of an advertising company called Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd.

Recently, the ED in its supplementary prosecution complaint filed over alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case accused AAP communications chief Vijay Nair of receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the “South Group”, allegedly comprising Magunta, Sarath Reddy, and Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

This comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a former chartered accountant of Kavitha in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

“In the ongoing investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based CA, Butchibabu Gorantla, for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy and thereby causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners under the Delhi Excise Policy for the year 2021-22. He was produced in the court today,” CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 09:40 IST
