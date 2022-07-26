scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips for identifying snatchers

A circular issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on July 18 outlines “Operation Hawk-Eye”, which was launched in Delhi’s Outer North police district with the “objective to curb street crimes, snatching and robbery”.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2022 4:38:14 am
The idea for implementing Operation Hawk-Eye came after it was found that the Outer North district had recorded an unusually high number of robbery cases this year. (Illustration: Shuvajit Dey)

A person with an ‘ectomorph’ body type and bikers riding either a dilapidated or high-end motorbike in a zig-zag manner with only the front rider wearing a helmet — these are some of the things Delhi Police personnel have been told to keep an eye out for to identify snatchers and robbers.

A circular issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on July 18 outlines “Operation Hawk-Eye”, which was launched in Delhi’s Outer North police district with the “objective to curb street crimes, snatching and robbery”. In the circular, Asthana said the operation should have a decentralised structure with team members selected by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs).

“Four to seven spotters should be deployed depending upon the crime incidence, profile and topography of the (area that comes under a) police station. These spotters should be trained in identifying the cues of snatchers and robbers,” the circular said. It added that the identifiers include an ectomorphic body (tall and slim, with narrow shoulders and a low muscle mass percentage), “operating in pairs and driving in zig-zag furtive gazing patterns”. The spotters “should be recruited from the most crime-infested beats. Their work profile should be strictly that of spotters, since their capacity to accurately identify snatchers and robbers increases with time,” Asthana said in the circular, marked to all of Delhi’s 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). Asthana said these personnel can also continue carrying out their regular beat duties.

“One or two CCTV experts, who have full knowledge and access to CCTV cameras installed in the area” should also be deployed, the circular added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

The idea for implementing Operation Hawk-Eye came after it was found that the Outer North district had recorded an unusually high number of snatching and robbery cases this year. A total of 206 incidents of snatching were reported this year until June 28, up from 134 last year. Also, 109 robbery cases were reported this year, compared to 73 last year.

“There should be a control desk, and team members of Hawk-Eye should register their presence with the control desk via GPS location sharing. Their positioning is an outcome of the temporal and spatial analysis of crime patterns and the prevalent dynamics in that area. Whenever they will catch a suspect, they will inform the control desk as well as the police station”, after which a police vehicle will be dispatched to apprehend the suspect, Asthana wrote in the circular.

He also said there would be a dedicated interrogation team, called the “scorpion squad”, consisting of two to three personnel who keep track of the “latest mobile numbers used by criminals, their general activities and the whereabouts of those released on bail”.

“A specialised interrogation team is a crucial segment and asset as it will not only interrogate the targets when caught, but also undertake sustained follow-up when the criminals are released on bail,” the circular said.

More from Delhi

Asthana added that DCPs of other districts should also adopt this model as per their requirements. “It should be reviewed on a regular basis, and necessary modifications should be carried out based on the performances and outcomes,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement