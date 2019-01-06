Delhi Economic Offences Wing files FIR against four directors of Noida realty firm

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Greater Noida-based AVP Buildtech and its four directors for allegedly failing to deliver residential apartments in Noida’s Sector 77. One of the directors is Varun Kumar Katiyar, a BJP MLA from Bhognipur in UP’s Kanpur Dehat.

The FIR has been registered on a complaint by Anjana Singh, a buyer of one of the apartments at an unfinished project called AVS Orchard, police said.

As per the FIR, the apartments in the high-rise complex were to be “handed over (to buyers) by March 2014”. The FIR further stated that “while AVP Buildtech has collected 95% of the money, as per the demand schedule from each of us, construction at the site is not even… 50% complete.”

The FIR mentions three other directors of the firm, Natthu Singh, Pramila Singh and Sanjeev Abrol.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120B (whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence).

At least 19 buyers signed the FIR. The complainant also claimed that Katiyar threatened them: “On certain occasions, Varun Katiyar threatened us with dire consequences…”

When Katiyar was contacted by The Indian Express, his aide said, “Katiyar only became the MLA in 2014, while this project started in 2010.”