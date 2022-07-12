After calling for economic boycott of Muslim shopkeepers in Manesar, panchayat organisers seek probe to evict illegal immigrants

Days after a panchayat in Haryana’s Manesar, claiming to represent the Hindu society, had called for an economic boycott of Muslim shopkeepers and issued an ultimatum to the administration to conduct an enquiry to evict illegal immigrants, the organisers of the panchayat met a city magistrate on Monday to enquire about the action taken so far and to demand a thorough probe.

The organisers said that depending on the action taken by the administration in the next few days, they would take a call on holding a mahapanchayat of 70 villages in Manesar on the issue.

In a memorandum to the deputy commissioner last week, the panchayat members had stated that “jihadist and fundamentalist elements had infiltrated commercial and residential spaces” in Gurgaon and Manesar and called for the eviction of illegal immigrants. “There should be an immediate enquiry into this and those found staying illegally should be evicted. Many here are involved in religious conversions and strict action should be taken against them,” the memorandum had read.

Devender Singh, general secretary, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on July 3, they held a panchayat and had asked the administration for an enquiry in a week’s time, but no action had been taken.

“We had gone to enquire about the action taken so far. Many Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are illegally staying in Manesar. They hide their identities and have set up shops in the names of Hindu deities. It is a part of a larger conspiracy. We had asked for an enquiry and to evict those found staying illegally. The matter is extremely sensitive. We are hopeful that the administration will take action. Depending on the action taken by the authorities, we will decide on holding a panchayat of 70 villages on a larger scale,” said Singh.

The panchayat held in Manesar had also urged the gathering to form village-level committees to enforce the economic boycott in their respective villages in the region.