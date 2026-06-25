Ecological concerns emerge as Delhi runs out of space to dispose drain silt

As Delhi has intensified desilting operations to improve drainage and prevent flooding ahead of the monsoon, authorities are grappling with a new concern: the heaps of silt being extracted from the city’s drains.

Officials say the material, often mixed with municipal waste, poses serious environmental risks and can no longer be disposed of through conventional means.

Disposing large quantities of silt has emerged as a major challenge for the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, which oversees flood-control drains across the Capital. Officials said conventional disposal mechanisms — such as strengthening embankments, filling low-lying areas, depositing the material at landfill sites and allowing contractors to lift it for reuse — have reached a saturation point.