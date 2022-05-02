‘Eco-adventure tourism’ park to open this week in Southwest Delhi

In a bid to boost night tourism and provide a ‘countryside experience’ to Delhiites, the Delhi government’s tourism department has developed an ‘eco-adventure tourism’ park on the outskirts of Southwest Delhi’s Kanganheri Village near Najafgarh. This includes the city’s first-ever ‘staycation’ facility with 20 AC cottages.

Called Haritima adventure eco-tourism park, it is spread over 16 acres and will be opened to the public from Wednesday. “The main aim behind this park is to bring people closer to nature and provide them a countryside experience. When people will visit this place, they won’t feel like they are in Delhi,” said an official.

Officials said that while there will be no entry fee for visiting the park during the day, the cost of the cottages per night will be Rs 5,000 for two people, including food and pool facilities. The rooms can be booked online and offline. Besides the ‘staycation’ facility, the tourism department has also developed a ‘village’ to provide a rural experience to tourists. It will have mini farmlands where people will be shown the process of farming. Besides, other facilities on offer include clubhouses with indoor games, hot tubs, heated community pools, a fitness centre, business centre, and free WiFi.

It will also offer adventure activities for adults and kids, such as zip-lining, boat rides, bull rides, wall-climbing, a magic show, DJ and rain dance, and other games. Officials said activities like kayaking and canoeing will also be started. Officials said they wanted to develop a bar but didn’t receive permission for it. “The government wants to make it a picnic spot for school children. So, the plan has been cancelled,” an official said.

The park was initially started in 2015-16 but never took off as it didn’t attract many visitors. “It is opening for the first time with all these facilities. Lodging facilities are ready; filters are beings replaced in swimming pools. It will be available from the weekend,” said Prakash Nagar, managing director of the Naagar Infrastructure and Private Limited, the firm which manages the park.