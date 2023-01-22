scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
ECI to host international conference on use of tech, election integrity from tomorrow

The conference comes at a time the ECI has proposed the use of remote voting machines to enable domestic migrants to vote—a suggestion that most political parties opposed at a meeting held recently.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said Sunday it will host a two-day international conference for poll management officials from 17 countries from Monday with the focus on “use of technology and elections integrity.

The conference comes at a time the ECI has proposed the use of remote voting machines to enable domestic migrants to vote—a suggestion that most political parties opposed at a meeting held recently.

It will be the second one it is hosting under the US-led Summit for Democracy platform, in which the Commission has been selected to lead the cohort on elections integrity. The first conference was in October where 50 representatives from 11 countries participated.

“Around 43 participants from 17 countries/EMBs [election management bodies] including Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Chile, Croatia, Dominica, Fiji, Georgia, Indonesia, Kiribati, Mauritius, Nepal, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines and Suriname…are expected to join. The representatives from a number of foreign missions located at New Delhi are also expected to attend the conference,” the ECI said in a statement.

The conference will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey will chair the concluding session and Election Commissioner Arun Goel will chair the first technical session, according to the statement.

Two international organisations, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems and International IDEA, will also participate in the conference.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 14:56 IST
