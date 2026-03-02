EC to visit West Bengal next week, set stage for poll announcement

Senior EC officials held a virtual review meeting with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal and other state government officials on Monday to assess preparedness ahead of the Commission’s visit, an EC source said. (Express File Photo)

THE ELECTION Commission is likely to complete its visits to the poll-bound states by reviewing preparations in West Bengal early next week, setting the stage for the announcement of polls.

Elections to the Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are due as the terms of the Houses expire in May and June. The Commission has already visited Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu last month to review preparations.

The commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi, is scheduled to visit Kerala from Thursday to Saturday. EC sources said the Commission is likely to visit West Bengal after returning from Kerala. The EC could visit the state on March 9 and March 10. Usually, the EC makes the poll announcement in Delhi just days after completing its visits to the poll-bound states.