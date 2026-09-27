Delhi SIR: Why EC has extended deadline for final voter roll by a month

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday revised the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi for the fourth time, pushing the deadline for the final electoral roll’s publication by a month. The extension is intended primarily to give residents additional time to register as new voters and file claims and objections.

The claims and objections phase has seen a relatively low number of applications from people seeking fresh enrolment. Since the draft rolls were published on August 31, only 1.27 lakh Form-6 applications—used to seek registration as new electors—have been filed, according to data from the office of Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO).

Booth-level officers (BLO) and senior election officials told The Indian Express that a variety of factors, ranging from lack of awareness and interest to frustration with documentation, have led to a low number of Form-6 applications being filed.

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Senior officials in the CEO office have cited a lack of awareness among residents, despite one-third of electors having been struck off the draft electoral rolls.

Also Read | Delhi SIR deadline revised for fourth time, final roll now on December 4

“We tried to spread the message through radio jingles, metro announcements, and newspaper advertisements that whoever wants to be on the rolls can now start applying,” an official said.

No election, no hurry

“There are no elections upcoming in Delhi for which people who got deleted might not be able to vote. So most people don’t have an urgency of filling in the application,” a BLO said, adding that the few forms he received had been filled in and submitted upon his motivation. “People are just not interested. They are not calling or coming to us,” a BLO in the West Delhi district said.

A BLO from East Delhi pointed out that Form-6 now has a new section where applicants must fill in their parents’ details from the last SIR. “How will the people who got deleted because they could not find a link to the last SIR roll or are less aware get documents to prove this?” asked the BLO.

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He had around 1,500 electors before the SIR, out of which close to 900 filled in the enumeration form. After the rationalisation, 511 electors were allocated to him in the draft electoral roll. He has received only 4 Form-6 applications now.

Another BLO, who had around half of his 1,000 electors deleted from the draft roll, has received only 10 applications to fill in Form 6. “People are frustrated with the SIR now. They are getting angry about how many times they are being asked to show documents,” he said.

Yet another BLO said residents were saying they are not in a hurry since there are no upcoming elections in Delhi.

‘Genuine deletions’

Another reason BLOs cite is that the deletions were genuine. “The only applications I have received are from those registering for the first time, not those who want to register after being deleted. There are very rare cases where people who were either outside the country or town and got deleted are now filling in the form,” a BLO from New Delhi district said.

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The CEO’s office has been trying to increase enrolment among vulnerable communities, including the homeless, sex workers, and transgender people, through special camps at night shelters and other locations. It has also said that special camps will be set up this week across universities and colleges to increase enrolment of young people. Such camps were set up on September 27 as well as last Sunday across the capital to maximise enrolment.

On Saturday, the EC also directed district election officers to create adequate help desks and hold special camps for people living in night shelters, labourers, the poor, and the homeless.