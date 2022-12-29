scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

EC develops prototype of remote voting machine for domestic migrant voters

The multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth.

election commission news, voting machine news, india news, news, latest news, indian expressThe Election Commission on Thursday said it has developed a prototype of the remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters. (File Representational Photo)

The Election Commission on Thursday said it has developed a prototype of the remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters and has invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16.

The poll panel has also floated a concept note on remote voting and sought the views of political parties on the legal, administrative and technical challenges in implementing it, according to a statement.

The multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth.

More from Delhi

“After focus on youth and urban apathy, remote voting will be a transformational initiative for strengthening participation in electoral democracy,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 11:34 IST
Next Story

Taiwan Strait: What to expect in 2023

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close