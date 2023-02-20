scorecardresearch
EC allotting us symbol victory of truth: Shinde

The Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments jointly organised the programme at Agra Fort’s Diwan-i-Aam celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji’s 393rd birth anniversary.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Election Commission’s decision to allot his faction of the Shiv Sena the “bow and arrow” election symbol was a victory of truth.

Addressing a programme organised to  mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 393rd birth anniversary in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, Shinde said his faction got the “bow and arrow” symbol because of the blessings of Shivaji Maharaj. The majority has a weightage in democracy and the truth has prevailed, he said on the Election Commission’s decision.

The Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments jointly organised the programme at Agra Fort’s Diwan-i-Aam celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji’s 393rd birth anniversary.

While the Maharashtra chief minister was present at the event, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in it through videoconferencing.

