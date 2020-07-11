Eateries in South Delhi may soon get open-air dining

There are nearly 2,000 restaurants, eateries in South Delhi There are nearly 2,000 restaurants, eateries in South Delhi

South Delhi residents may soon be able to enjoy open-air dining at restaurants in the area as the standing committee of South civic body Friday placed a proposal to allow the service. The proposal will be brought for discussion in the next meeting later this month.

The committee has asked officials to place the matter again in the next meeting, saying they needed more time to discuss the draft policy.

The proposal was made after restaurant owners had approached the civic body requesting that open-air dining be allowed at terraces and lawns of restaurants, citing losses due to Covid-19. Standing committee head Raj Dutt said the matter will be discussed in detail in the next meeting.

A senior official said a policy allowing restaurants and eateries to serve food in open spaces is more relevant in the current crisis, as it will have a lower risk of the virus spreading, compared to closed rooms with air conditioning.

However, it would be possible only for restaurants where open areas or terraces are privately owned. He added that only restaurants with health trade licenses and an NOC from the fire department will be covered under the proposal.

