East, South MCD launch Covid helplines: Here are the numbers

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s ‘Corona Mitra’ helpline has received around 200 calls since its launch two days ago, with people calling to ask whether they should get tested after showing symptoms, or to discuss the anxieties in families that lost loved ones to the virus.

Nodal officer of the helpline, Dr Gladbin Tyagi, said the corporation typically advises people to get tested: “People who do not get themselves tested have a tendency to start venturing out after they feel better.”

He said they have also been receiving calls from people “who lost relatives in previous waves and are worried”. “They wanted reassurance that this version is milder and asked about any precautions they should take,” he said.

The helpline, launched by EDMC’s Swami Dayanand hospital, can be reached at 011-22119747 and 011-22314028 (extension 272), and doctors are available from 9 am to 4 pm. Tyagi said a flu clinic has also been made operational in the hospital.

The South civic body, too, has launched a Covid helpline.

Mayor Mukesh Suryan said experienced doctors will provide consultation to Covid patients who are under home isolation. He said video consultation will also be available on the helpline numbers – 9999019340, 9999019375, 9999019426 and 9999019745. These will be operational 24×7.

Suryan said the SDMC has made adequate arrangements at its hospitals to tackle the third phase of Covid-19. For Covid positive patients, arrangements of 100 oxygen beds have been done at Mata Gujri Hospital in Tilak Nagar and 2 PSA oxygen plants have also been installed here.

Sixty oxygen beds have been made available at Poornima Sethi Hospital at Kalkaji and a PSA oxygen plant has been installed. And at Chest Clinic and TB Hospital in Nehru Nagar, 40 oxygen beds have been made available and one PSA oxygen plant has been installed.