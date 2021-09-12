Delhi: East MCD moves proposal to book parks for functions for free this year

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has passed a proposal to not charge money from those who want to book parks under its jurisdiction for holding religious and cultural functions this year.

A senior official of the East MCD said though such a rule existed before, the proposal was passed in a recent standing committee meeting as bookings were recently stopped following an order by the National Green Tribunal.

The NGT, in its order passed in February, noted that there had been violations and directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure that no park is used for holding any social, cultural, commercial and marriage or other functions in the national capital. This was stayed by the Supreme Court in August. The top court, however, said use of parks would not be permitted for more than 10 days in a month.

According to officials, bookings would be allowed only for registered societies. The East MCD currently charges Rs 50,000 for hosting the Ramleela in its parks, while the cost at other parks varies from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on its size. The three MCDs earn around Rs 3 crore annually from these bookings.

Every year in October-November, MCD parks are used to host the Ramleela during Dussehra and for Chhath puja preparations.

In a meeting at Jhandewalan temple recently, MCD leaders assured Ramlila committees that the event will be held in its physical form this year in the capital. While leaders of the corporations have given verbal approval to hold Ramlila events on their grounds and parks, the final call will be taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on the modalities.