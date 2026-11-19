A day after a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were killed after an old building collapsed in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, police arrested the co-owner, Veer Singh, 46, on Wednesday, officers said. Veer’s brother, identified as Surendar Singh, 45, who jointly owned the property, was arrested on Friday, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to two, police said.

The arrests come amid the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in its incident report, identified the property as being situated on “encroached” Railways land in the Mukesh Nagar-Jwala Nagar area. Residents had also alleged that although they repeatedly notified the owner of visible cracks and the structure’s ongoing deterioration over the years, no repairs were carried out.

The building, located in Gali Number 6 of Jwala Nagar, came crashing down around 10 am on Tuesday, trapping six people beneath the debris. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Civil Defence evacuated all six.

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The deceased were identified as Laddu alias Devansh (3) and Pintu (35). Four people who sustained injuries were identified as Khushbu (27), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22) sustained injuries.

The Indian Express on Tuesday had reported that the building housed a family on the first floor, while the ground floor had a workshop-cum-godown where sweets and snacks were prepared. The second floor was partially under construction. Pintu worked at the ground-floor unit, while his brother Vikesh was among those injured.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD’s) preliminary assessment has also pointed to structural failure as a possible cause of the collapse. The nearly five-decade-old structure, spread across approximately 20 square yards, had a ground floor, first floor and a partially constructed second floor. It was built using T-iron beams and stone slabs.

The civic body also flagged the property’s location on land identified in its report as encroached Railway land, approximately 24 metres from the railway track. It noted that vibrations from passing trains could have contributed to the deterioration of the structure. The first-floor ceiling and the girders supporting the partially constructed upper floor reportedly gave way before the building collapsed.

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The incident has also brought the condition of other old structures in the neighbourhood under scrutiny. Residents have expressed concern that several houses along the railway corridor may face similar risks.

Following the collapse, district authorities directed officials to verify land ownership along the railway line and asked the MCD to identify and inspect other unsafe buildings in the locality.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the collapse and the role of those responsible for maintaining the property, officers said.