10-yr-old punished at school for not carrying book, falls sick and dies; CM orders action

According to police sources, the child died on August 27 and was cremated the same day. (File Photo/Canva)

A 10-year-old girl died allegedly after she was punished at her school in East Delhi for not carrying a book and fell sick, police said. Even as no case has been registered yet, the police are investigating the claims made by her family.

The Chief Minister’s Office on Monday said the government has taken a strong stand on incidents involving the safety and alleged mistreatment of young children. CM Rekha Gupta directed officials to ensure immediate action in matters concerning child safety and said that any compromise would not be tolerated.

According to police sources, the child died on August 27 and was cremated the same day.