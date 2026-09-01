10-yr-old punished at school for not carrying book, falls sick and dies; CM orders action

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A 10-year-old girl died allegedly after she was punished at her school in East Delhi for not carrying a book and fell sick, police said. Even as no case has been registered yet, the police are investigating the claims made by her family.
The Chief Minister’s Office on Monday said the government has taken a strong stand on incidents involving the safety and alleged mistreatment of young children. CM Rekha Gupta directed officials to ensure immediate action in matters concerning child safety and said that any compromise would not be tolerated.
According to police sources, the child died on August 27 and was cremated the same day.
Police, meanwhile, said that the girl had a history of epilepsy. They added that they received a call on Monday morning from a relative of the girl who said that the child had been allegedly “scolded” and “beaten” at school before she fell sick.
A preliminary investigation subsequently revealed that on July 22, the girl had gone to school despite being “sick”. She was, however, allegedly scolded as she had forgotten to carry a book. “She was allegedly punished and asked to stand … After she fell sick, the school called her parents, who took her home,” officers said.
On Monday, the child’s family told media persons that she was “distressed and under depression due to the behaviour of the teachers”.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, in a statement issued on Monday, said the teacher has been transferred, pending the inquiry. “An inquiry is currently underway into the tragic death of the student at the school… Pending the completion of the inquiry, the concerned teacher has been transferred with immediate effect to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and without any interference.”
“The Government is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity. If the inquiry establishes any negligence, dereliction of duty, or irregularity at any level, strict and decisive action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with the law,” he also said in the statement.
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