East Delhi Premier League concludes with Patparganj win, Gambhir hints next season can go pan Delhi

The next season of East Delhi Premier League would be bigger and better, said MP Gautam Gambhir as the twenty-twenty cricket tournament concluded with the Patparganj team winning the match Monday night.

The Patparganj team defeated Krishna Nagar by 17 runs in the tournament which had ten teams, one from each Vidhan Sabha of East Delhi, playing at the Yamuna sports complex.

“This is just the beginning. EDPL will be organized every year and will get bigger and players from every strata of society will continue to shine in a tournament”, Gambhir said hinting that it could be a pan Delhi tournament from next season.

“Some of the players who came for the trials didn’t even have basic sports gear but we did not let anything become an obstacle for anyone. Among the players who were selected and took part in the tournament, some sell tea, distribute newspapers, deliver milk, and work as security guards to support their families,” Gambhir further added.

Prizes worth over Rs 60 Lakh were distributed with the winning team getting Rs 30 Lakh and runner up getting Rs 20 Lakh. Man of the series was awarded a car while best batsmen and bowler received Rs 1 Lakh each.

The tournament had teams from the constituencies – Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar.