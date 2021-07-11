East Delhi mayor announces helpline for people’s grievances

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal announced a new helpline for redressal of people’s grievances.

The helpline — 8700213727 — will be operational from Monday, Aggarwal said, adding that he himself would listen to the problems and complaints of the people three days a week i.e. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12 noon to 1 pm.

Apart from this, a complaint box has also been set outside the Mayor’s office in which people can drop slips mentioning their problems.

Stating that the East Corporation will run on the basis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra “Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga,” Aggarwal asserted that he has a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and strict action will be taken against those guilty of any malpractice.

He said that if any officer of EDMC demands bribes or misuses his official complaint against him can be sent to the above helpline number.