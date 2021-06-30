Several East Delhi markets shut till Monday for crowding and violation of social distancing norms

Several markets, big and small, in East Delhi have been ordered to remain shut till June 5 for crowding and not being able to follow social distancing norms. (PTI file photo)

Several markets, big and small, in East Delhi have been ordered to remain shut till June 5 for crowding and not being able to follow social distancing norms.

This includes Main Bazar Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets such as Mangal Bazar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park and Guru Ramdas Nagar.

Markets were allowed to reopen in the city on an Odd-Even basis, where half the shops would open on one day and the other half on the alternate day.

Officials were asked to ensure that people wear masks and social distancing norms are followed, failing which, the markets would be shut down again.

“As per SDM Preet Vihar’s report, market shopkeepers, thela wallahs/vendors and general public in Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar are not following Covid appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, the market association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure Covid protocols last Sunday in the aforesaid market. The Guidelines/Directions of Covid Protocol are being Contravened… which may cause super-spreading of Coronavirus… it is necessary to take immediate and stringent action to curtail the spread of the virus and not to let develop any such place as super spreader in larger interest of public,” an order issued by DM East Sonika Singh, said.

Only shops dealing with essential goods and services will be allowed to open in these markets.

The whole area will also be sanitised and DCP (East) has been asked to ensure strict compliance of the order.