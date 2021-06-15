East Delhi man held for operating app-based online gambling racket

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, “The accused, Sanjeev Rathore, ...was operating through multiple apps based on Android and IOS and also through various online games web portals.”

Delhi Police arrested a 45-year-old gambling operator from East Delhi for running an app-based online gambling racket and recovered Rs 3.5 crore in cash from his possession.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, “The accused, Sanjeev Rathore, a resident of Ganesh Apartment at IP Extension was running an app-based online gambling racket. He is a mechanical engineer by training and well-versed with the nuances of modern day technology. He was operating through multiple apps based on Android and IOS and also through various online games web portals.”

Explaining Rathore’s modus-operandi, Kashyap said with the passage of time, he kept pace with the changing technology, and provided a wide number of choices to prospective betters. “Rathore provided a window of gambling to anyone, sitting in any corner of the world, to place bets on any ongoing game around the globe. The betters taking his services had the option to place bets on football, tennis, rugby matches from the comfort of their homes. The accused was operating on various online apps specially developed for betting purposes. The betters could download the same from Google Play store and Apple Store. However, the user IDs and passwords were provided by the accused in lieu of a hefty payment and commission,” she added.

Police said the Income Tax Department has also been informed and his links with other operators based abroad in places like Dubai are being probed.