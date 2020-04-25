East Delhi flats first to be desealed

Employees of civil aviation ministry leaving the office after a official tested covid positive in New Delhi. Employees of civil aviation ministry leaving the office after a official tested covid positive in New Delhi.

The government on Friday desealed an East Delhi apartment complex, making it the first area to be removed from the containment zone list, after no cases were reported from the neighbourhood for a few weeks.

Mansara Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave will remain in lockdown like the rest of city, but residents will be allowed to go out to buy groceries or work if they are involved in essential services. The apartment complex was declared a containment zone on March 31, after a person tested positive on March 26.

“As per guidelines… the operation will be scaled down if no secondary laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case is reported… for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test has been isolated and all contacts have been followed up for 28 days… these two conditions are fulfilled,” said the order by the area DM A K Mishra. There are around 150 families here. “More areas are likely to be desealed soon,” an official said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said: “Operation Shield was successful because of cooperation from people living in this zone.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd