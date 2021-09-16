East Delhi Cricket League to be held in November: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has said that the East Delhi Cricket League will be held in the month of November in which teams from 10 constituencies in east Delhi will participate.

He said that the Twenty-20 matches will be played at the newly revamped Yamuna Sports Complex.

The DDA had recently upgraded the Yamuna sports complex cricket ground and archery complex. The cricket ground in the complex has been upgraded to Ranji Trophy standards with facilities including two dressing rooms, high mast lights for night cricket, six pitches, practice pitches, digital scoreboard display and canopy.

The entire project cost around Rs 9.25 crore, they said.

Gambhir said players from the age group of 17 to 36 years will be playing in the tournament.

He said auctions for the team will be held soon.

“Every team will be auctioned with a fixed base price. Money received from sponsors will be used to provide facilities to the players in the team,” he added.