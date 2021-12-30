No picnics, cap of 20 people at funerals: East Delhi civic body sets rules to check Covid spread

From banning picnics and other such related activities to restrictions on the number of people attending funerals, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has issued a set of guidelines to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Delhi has seen a sudden spike in novel coronavirus cases, courtesy the Omicron variant.

According to the order, only walking and jogging would be allowed at the parks, while picnics and other such activities are banned. The area has around 2,000 parks in colonies across East Delhi.

“A maximum of 20 persons will be allowed for funeral-related gatherings at cremation centres in East Delhi. All schools under EDMC jurisdiction will be closed but online classes shall continue,” the order read.

All cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, auditoriums, and assembly halls will be closed, the statement added.

As per the order, only one authorized weekly market (up to the limit of 50% of the allowed vendors during normal hours) per day per zone will be allowed to operate. Commissioner of EDMC, Vikas Anand, said that concerned officers would ensure strict compliance of rules and guidelines at the weekly markets.

“The roadside weekly markets will remain shut in East Delhi,” a senior official said.

According to the GRAP rules, EDMC offices will operate at 50 per cent staff below the rank of section officer. However, departments related to essential services shall operate at full strength.