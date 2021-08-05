East Delhi civic body starts toll-free service for e-waste collection and management

Mayor of East Delhi, Shyam Sundar Agarwal said the employees of the agency will reach the given address and evaluate the e-waste.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an agency for effective management and disposal of e-waste.

21 types of e-waste can be disposed of by calling on the toll-free number (1800-102-9882).

Mayor of East Delhi, Shyam Sundar Agarwal, said the employees of the agency will reach the given address and evaluate the e-waste. “The amount of e-waste would be fixed as agreed between the seller and the agency and it would be paid in the bank account itself.”

He added that all the information related to the disposal of e-waste is available on the website of the civic body.

A senior official of EDMC said although the civic body is facing severe funds crunch, in this project, there is no expenditure or payment to the agency for establishing their collection and transportation network via the mobile app, collection vehicles or manpower.

Commissioner Vikas Anand said that to ensure eco-friendly management of electronic waste, the government had framed e-waste management rules in 2016. He added that East Delhi is a hub of e-waste recycling and almost all of it is being done in the unorganized sector.