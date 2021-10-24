East Delhi civic body allows field workers to issue challans to contain dengue spread

In view of the increasing number of dengue cases in East Delhi, the civic body has decided that senior field workers will also be given the power to issue challans for the next two months.

Presently, only inspectors and health officers have such powers.

Also, to overcome the shortage in staff, the officials have been ordered to transfer the Nala Beldars in their respective areas to the Public Health Department, a senior official of East Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

In a meeting with senior officials to review the works being taken for prevention of vector-borne disease, the officials told the commissioner that the senior field workers should be given the right to issue challans so that the breeding of mosquitoes can be controlled effectively. Commissioner Vikas Anand has accepted the proposal, the official informed.

Amid a sudden surge in dengue cases in the capital, East Delhi Municipal Corporation has also suspended surgeries in the 400-bed Swami Dayanand hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Medical Superintendent Dr Rajni Khendwal had said that there had been a sudden spike and presently, 90 patients have been admitted to the hospital

As such, all surgeries, except for ones related to child birth, have been suspended.

According to a civic report on the dengue cases released on Monday, one person has died, and 723 cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is the highest case count since 2018 for the same period. East Delhi has recorded 83 cases this year out of which 27 were in the last week alone.

243 new cases have been reported in the last week alone in Delhi.