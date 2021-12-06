East Delhi civic body steps up drive against property tax defaulters

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has intensified its drive against commercial property tax defaulters, like banquet halls, baraat ghars, and hotels and have started sending them notices to seal their properties.

A senior EDMC official said several commercial properties have not paid their taxes. Notices have been issued to 12 property holders and more than 25 units have also been sealed, he added.

“In view of this, an intensive drive has been launched against the defaulters and action has also been taken after inspection. Recently, 170 warning letters have been issued by the civic body under Section 123,” the official informed.

Last week, EDMC earned revenue worth Rs 8 crore as property tax. In this financial year, the corporation has earned about Rs 127 crore from property taxes.