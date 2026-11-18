With a gamcha tied around his head and his arms wrapped around his knees, a teary-eyed Sudesh Paswan, in his 60s, sat near the debris of the collapsed building in Jwala Nagar in East Delhi on Tuesday. Sudesh, a ragpicker and scrap dealer, left home — where his family had been living since 1983 — around 6 am for work. When he returned, it was reduced to rubble and his three-year-old grandson, Devansh, fondly called Laddu, had died.

The family lived on the first floor of the decades-old building, while the ground floor housed a godown-cum-workshop where sweets and snacks were prepared. The second floor was under construction.

At the time of the collapse, Sudesh’s son Kanhaiya, a tailor, was at the hospital, with his daughter Kaira, 8, who had sustained a fracture after falling from the terrace of the house on Diwali. Kanhaiya’s wife, Khushbu, 27, was injured in the collapse. Their daughter, Trisha, 7, escaped the tragedy as she was at the house of Kanhaiya’s sister, Aarti, in New Kondli.

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VIDEO | Delhi: Old building collapses in Vivek Vihar; six to seven people injured, several feared trapped.

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Kanhaiya reached the site around afternoon. Surrounded by relatives and neighbours who had watched his children grow up, he sat close to his father and broke down. Kanhaiya said the building’s condition was deteriorating with cracks appearing in its walls.

The family had informed the owner, he said, but repairs were repeatedly left to the tenants. Even painting and routine maintenance had to be undertaken by them, he claimed,

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Aarti recalled how her father worked every day because he loved his grandchildren. Despite earning a living through ragpicking and scrap work, he made sure to bring home milk, food and little things for the children.

Another victim

The collapse also claimed the life of Pintu, a labourer from Agra who worked at the godown. His cousin, Ankit Singh, 20, said Pintu had not been able to return home for Diwali. He had married around three years ago and had three daughters with the youngest being just 15 days old.

According to Ankit, Pintu had told him that they had informed Sonu, the godown owner, about the building’s weak structure at least three times. They had repeatedly raised concerns about its condition and the cracks that had appeared, but their warnings had gone unheeded.

Pintu’s brother, Vikesh, who also worked alongside him at the godown, was among the four injured in the collapse. Vikesh is physically challenged and works with his brother at the unit. The family is now left grappling with the loss of Pintu and Vikesh’s injuries.

As people gathered around the debris, accounts of

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cracks and warnings raised questions about whether the tragedy could have been averted. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.