East Delhi body speeds up regularisation of sanitation workers

The East Corporation (EDMC) has expedited the process of regularisation of sanitation workers — a long-pending demand of workers who have gone on 10 strikes in the past four years over the issue. East corporation commissioner Dilraj Kaur said, “It will be carried out in a phased manner.”

Delhi Pradesh Swachata Workers’ Union President Sanjay Gehlot said, “We held a meeting with the commissioner and she has agreed to regularise workers as per the policy. Under the policy, 1,500 workers, who joined between 1998 to 2000, will be regularised now and the rest will be regularised in subsequent years. There are 4,500 workers awaiting regularisation.”

Once regularised, workers’ salaries will increase from the current Rs 14,000 to around Rs 30,000. “We had planned another strike from Tuesday, but called it off after the commissioner’s assurance,” added Gehlot.

Meanwhile, workers are also demanding timely payment of salaries, cashless medical card for treatment and clearing of pending arrears.

Kaur said, “We cannot accept all demands at present because of the corporation’s financial condition. But there are plans to introduce

more remunerative projects which, once it starts showing results, will help us meet those demands.” The East civic body has a budget of Rs 1,700 crore but it misses out a lot on property tax.